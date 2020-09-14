Hooper caught two of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

Hooper was the first player acquisition of new head coach Kevin Stefanski, a disciple of using multiple tight ends, which suggested a big role for him in the offense. But that did not materialize Sunday, which could be attributable to the Browns never getting a chance to work the offense as designed. They played mistake-filled football and fell behind by multiple scores in the second quarter. That led to quarterback Baker Mayfield forcing balls to Odell Beckham. In related news, fellow tight end David Njoku left the game with a knee injury, which could lead to more playing time for Hooper when the Browns face the Bengals in Week 2 on Thursday.