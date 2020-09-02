Hooper and quarterback Baker Mayfield connected in the red zone during a practice earlier this week, Nathan Zegura of the Browns' official site reports.

Hooper and fellow tight end Harrison Bryant have stood out thus far in training camp, which is not surprising. Mayfield has a history of using tight ends, going back to his college days, and it looks like he's found a safety valve in Hooper. The two established chemistry during the offseason, and that continues as they prepare for Week 1 against the Ravens. Hooper has 146 catches and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons.