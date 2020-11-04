Hooper (appendix) returned to practice Wednesday, putting him on track to suit up when the Browns take the field again in Week 10 against Houston, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he expects Hooper to suit up in Cleveland's next game, and with a week and a half to get back up to speed, it certainly appears that Hooper will play against the Texans barring a setback. Hooper's return will bump Harrison Bryant back down to a backup tight end role.