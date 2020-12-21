Hooper (neck) caught five passes (six targets) for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.

Hooper missed last week's incredible contest against the Ravens with a neck injury, but he was able to get in on the scoring parade -- albeit a little late -- with a touchdown of his own against the Giants. The 26-year-old will resume his role as the team's top tight end, but he certainly has underwhelmed after signing a massive contract with Cleveland this past offseason. That said, Baker Mayfield has elevated his performance in recent weeks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hooper heat up as a byproduct down the stretch.