With several receivers landing on the COVID-19 list, Hooper is expected to be a primary target for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland will be without wideouts Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones, all of whom were close contacts of linebacker B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for the virus. The development reduces the number of known targets for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will throw to a crew of untested wideouts in Marvin Hall, Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies. That means known commodities such as Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb will be prominent in the passing attack. Hooper's 50 targets are the most among the group that will be available Sunday.