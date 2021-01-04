Hooper caught four of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 win over Pittsburgh.
Hooper, who scored for the third time in five weeks, now has four touchdowns for the season. He's been a big part of the passing attack the last three weeks, catching 17 of 26 targets for 149 yards and two TDs during that span. With the win, the Browns clinched a playoff spot, and Hooper is on a roll leading up to next week's wild-card round playoff game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
