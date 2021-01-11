Hooper caught seven of his 11 targets for 46 yards and a touchdown during Sunday night's 48-37 wild-card win against the Steelers.

Hooper notched a seven-yard TD catch with 34 seconds remaining in the second quarter to push Cleveland's lead back to four possessions before the halftime break. Baker Mayfield looked the tight end's way again in a key third-down goal-line situation in the fourth quarter, but Steelers defensive back Terrell Edmunds disrupted the pass to cause an incompletion. After registering just one TD over his first eight games as a Brown, Hooper has scored in four of six appearances heading into a divisional-round matchup against Kansas City. The two-time Pro Bowler has established himself as a go-to guy for Mayfield, with a team-high 11 targets in the wild-card round and a total of 37 passing-game looks since Week 15.