Hooper caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over Washington in Week 3.

Hooper posted season highs in receptions and yards, but he has not played a large fantasy role through three games despite playing 86 percent of the offensive snaps. The Browns ran a similar offense as in last week's win over the Bengals when they ran 60 percent of the time. That's been a winning formula, but a Week 4 date with Dallas, who rank seventh in points per game, could lead to a more wide open affair.