Hooper (neck) is active for Sunday's road game versus the Giants, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Hooper started Week 15 prep with back-to-back limited listings before getting in a full session, but the Browns still gave him a questionable designation. That wasn't a huge surprise considering he sat out Week 14 with a neck injury, but now that he's back in the lineup he should slot back in as the team's No. 1 tight end. Having said that, Hooper hasn't surpassed three catches or 40 yards since Week 6, a span of four appearances.