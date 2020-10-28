Hooper (appendix) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Hooper underwent an emergency appendectomy last Friday and missed Sunday's game against the Bengals as a result. The Browns are expected to let Hooper rest again Week 8, providing the tight end two more weeks to get back to full strength because of the team's Week 9 bye. Harrison Bryant seemed to operate as the top tight end in Hooper's absence, recording a 4-56-2 line against Cincinnati, while David Njoku played fewer snaps and produced a 2-20-1 line.