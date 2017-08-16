Play

Reiter played 33 snaps in the Browns' preseason opener last Thursday.

Reiter ended last season on Injured Reserve after he tore his ACL but he's since recovered and is looking to bounce back. He played in almost half of Cleveland's offensive snaps during the first preseason game and will likely be one of the team's top backups.

