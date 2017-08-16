Browns' Austin Reiter: Sees extended time in preseason opener
Reiter played 33 snaps in the Browns' preseason opener last Thursday.
Reiter ended last season on Injured Reserve after he tore his ACL but he's since recovered and is looking to bounce back. He played in almost half of Cleveland's offensive snaps during the first preseason game and will likely be one of the team's top backups.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...