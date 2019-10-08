Seibert made a 30-yard field goal in Monday's 31-3 loss to the 49ers.

The Browns struggled on the road, and Seibert was only called upon for one attempt and he nailed it. He has now connected on all eight field-goal attempts this season, including three over 40 yards. Seibert will look to get more opportunities in Week 6 against the Seahawks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories