Browns' Austin Seibert: Adjustment leads to consistency
Browns special teams coach Mike Priefer explained Seibert's plant foot was causing inconsistencies in his leg swing, leading to his errant kicks early in training camp, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
After a rocky start, Seibert nailed his final seven field-goal attempts, including a 54-yard boot against the Buccaneers, and won the kicking job over incumbent Greg Joseph. "He was jamming himself a little bit with his plant foot and that caused some inconsistencies with his leg swing and follow-through and ball contact," Priefer said. The Browns offense is considered middle-of-the-pack entering the regular season, but they do have highly touted skill-position players, which could turn it into a high-scoring unit.
