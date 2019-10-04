Play

Seibert was listed as a full participant on the Browns' injury report with a right hip injury.

This could be nothing of concern for Seibert, but it should be pointed out in light of the Patriots placing Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve with a left hip injury that will require season-ending surgery. Kickers, moreso than other players, may be able to play through injuries, but the hip is central to placekicking.

