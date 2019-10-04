Browns' Austin Seibert: Dealing with hip
Seibert was listed as a full participant on the Browns' injury report with a right hip injury.
This could be nothing of concern for Seibert, but it should be pointed out in light of the Patriots placing Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve with a left hip injury that will require season-ending surgery. Kickers, moreso than other players, may be able to play through injuries, but the hip is central to placekicking.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...