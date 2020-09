Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said Thursday that Seibert is "our guy," Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns signed Cody Parkey to the practice squad earlier this week, but Priefer's comment confirms that the move was simply made to add depth. Seibert, who converted 25 of 29 field-goal attempts across 16 games for the Browns last season, will head into Sunday's tilt against Baltimore with a secure grip on the starting gig.