Seibert missed both of his field-goal attempts and made all three extra-point kicks in Thursday's 21-7 win over the Steelers in Week 11.

Seibert, who made all of his field-goal attempts through the first nine games, saw his perfect streak end Thursday. He missed from 45 and 50 yards, both wide to the right. The first miss, the 45-yarder, can be blamed on the snap/hold, but the second one was all Seibert and wasn't close. It was his first attempt this season from beyond 50. He's had potential every week given the Browns' poor execution in the red zone, but Thursday was not a good night for the rookie.