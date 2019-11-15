Browns' Austin Seibert: Has first FG misses of season
Seibert missed both of his field-goal attempts and made all three extra-point kicks in Thursday's 21-7 win over the Steelers in Week 11.
Seibert, who made all of his field-goal attempts through the first nine games, saw his perfect streak end Thursday. He missed from 45 and 50 yards, both wide to the right. The first miss, the 45-yarder, can be blamed on the snap/hold, but the second one was all Seibert and wasn't close. It was his first attempt this season from beyond 50. He's had potential every week given the Browns' poor execution in the red zone, but Thursday was not a good night for the rookie.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...