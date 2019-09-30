Seibert converted 2-of-2 field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks for 10 points in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Ravens in Week 4.

After missing his first kick Week 1 -- an extra-point try -- Seifert has been perfect, nailing his next seven extra points while going 7-of-7 on field-goal attempts. The Browns unclogged their offense against the Ravens, scoring touchdowns on four of five drives where they reached the red zone, a stark difference from Week 3. That meant less need for three-pointers, but the team's ability to move the ball consistently -- they rolled to 530 total yards -- gave Seibert's leg enough chances for his second double-digit scoring game in three weeks. His 29 points leaves him middle of the pack for kickers, but that could improve if Cleveland's offense begins to deliver on the preseason hype.