Browns' Austin Seibert: Hasn't missed since Week 1
Seibert converted 2-of-2 field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks for 10 points in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Ravens in Week 4.
After missing his first kick Week 1 -- an extra-point try -- Seifert has been perfect, nailing his next seven extra points while going 7-of-7 on field-goal attempts. The Browns unclogged their offense against the Ravens, scoring touchdowns on four of five drives where they reached the red zone, a stark difference from Week 3. That meant less need for three-pointers, but the team's ability to move the ball consistently -- they rolled to 530 total yards -- gave Seibert's leg enough chances for his second double-digit scoring game in three weeks. His 29 points leaves him middle of the pack for kickers, but that could improve if Cleveland's offense begins to deliver on the preseason hype.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...