Browns' Austin Seibert: Heads to Cleveland
The Browns selected Seibert in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 170th overall.
The former Oklahoma Sooner was college football's most active kicker in 2018, attempting an FBS-high 88 extra points. Oklahoma didn't settle for many field goals so he had just 19 attempts, but Seibert did hit 17 of them. He'll head to camp to compete with Greg Joseph for the Browns' main placekicker job.
