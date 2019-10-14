Seibert successfully converted 2-of-3 extra-point kicks and did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.

For the third time in six games, Seibert was held to three or fewer points. Cleveland's offense, specifically quarterback Baker Mayfield, has struggled out of the gate. The quarterback has thrown a league-high 11 interceptions, and the team ranks second with 14 turnovers, which can limit a kicker's scoring opportunities. Seibert has attempted just eight field goals over six games.