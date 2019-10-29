Seibert went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and nailed is lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.

Seibert remained perfect in the field-goal category despite kicking in less-than ideal conditions. His two field goals, from 38 and 47 yards, were dead center during a windy, rainy Sunday in Foxborough. We still haven't seen an attempt from beyond 50, but the rookie's nailed all 10 of his attempts thus far and has 41 points through seven games.