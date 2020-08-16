Seibert was successful on seven of eight field-goal attempts during Sunday's practice session, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Seibert survived a shaky preseason in 2019, and the rookie posted respectable numbers for a team with a dysfunctional offense. The one downside was missing five of 35 extra-points kicks (85.7%, 27th). The Browns opted not to bring in an outside challenger for the place-kicking position, so Seibert is in line to start the season as the team's kicker.