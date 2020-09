Seibert's job is in jeopardy after the Browns signed Cody Parkey to the active roster Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Seibert missed a 41-yard field goal and an extra point in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens. While his whiffs didn't affect the final result, it looks like the Browns want to get ahead of their kicking woes before it becomes a real issue. Parkey is expected to kick for the team Thursday against the Bengals, and if he performs well, Seibert could be let go.