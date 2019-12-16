Seibert made one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 38-24 loss to Arizona in Week 15.

Seibert, who has proven to be an accurate kicker during his rookie season, made one kick from 44 yards but missed from 45 yards early in the fourth quarter. The kick would have pulled the Browns within one score. He's made 23 of 27 (85 percent) field-goal tries, and the 27 attempts ranks tied for 12th in the NFL.