Play

Seibert made 2-of-2 field-goal attempts and 1-of-2 extra-point kicks in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills in Week 10.

Seibert, who remains a perfect 16-of-16 on three-pointers, could not be faulted on the missed extra point. After Cleveland scored on its opening drive via a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry, the receiver was penalized for taunting, and Seibert missed a 48-yard extra-point attempt. The missed extra point loomed large until the final minutes, but the Browns overcame red-zone woes to score a winning touchdown on their final drive. The rookie ranks 18th in scoring (16th among placekickers) with 61 points and 18th in field-goal attempts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories