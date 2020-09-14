Seibert was unsuccessful on a 41-yard attempt and missed an extra-point kick in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

It was not a good day for Seibert, the second-year kicker that had problems early in the 2019 season. He eventually settled down but missed four kicks between 40 and 49 yards and five extra-point tries. Seibert didn't have competition during training camp, suggesting the Browns were happy with him, but Cleveland added Cody Parkey to the practice squad just before the regular season. Parkey may want to keep his cell phone charged.