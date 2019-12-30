Seibert made his lone field-goal attempt and two of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17.

Seibert missed an extra-point kick for the second straight week and had five misses all season, finishing with a lower percentage on extra points (85.7 percent) than field goals (86.2). He recorded 105 points to rank 16th in kicker scoring. The 2019 fifth-round pick survived a shaky preseason to post respectable numbers, but it would not be surprising if the Browns brought in competition at next year's training camp.