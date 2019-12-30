Browns' Austin Seibert: Misses XPA in Week 17 loss
Seibert made his lone field-goal attempt and two of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17.
Seibert missed an extra-point kick for the second straight week and had five misses all season, finishing with a lower percentage on extra points (85.7 percent) than field goals (86.2). He recorded 105 points to rank 16th in kicker scoring. The 2019 fifth-round pick survived a shaky preseason to post respectable numbers, but it would not be surprising if the Browns brought in competition at next year's training camp.
More News
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Quiet in Week 16 loss•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Misses fourth FGA•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Shows leg in Week 14 win•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Scores seven points in loss•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Rides productive offense in Week 12•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Has first FG misses of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...