Seibert successfully converted all four field-goal attempts in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Buccaneers in preseason Week 3.

Seibert got the night started with a 54-yard field goal, then cleaned up three drives that reached the red zone for kicks of 36, 30 and 35 yards. After both Seibert and fellow kicker Greg Joseph struggled to make kicks during practice, a popular opinion entering preseason Week 3 was that the Browns were biding time until a veteran kicker became available after final roster cuts, but Seibert, a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, may have changed that opinion.