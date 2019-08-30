Seibert made both of his field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks in Thursday's preseason Week 4 win over the Lions.

It was a surprise to see Seibert handling the kicking chores as head coach Freddie Kitchens planned to let Greg Joseph have that role Thursday. Kitchens went off script and let the rookie Seibert build on the momentum of last week's game against the Buccaneers in which he went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts. Perhaps Kitchens knows what to expect from the incumbent Joseph and wanted to get one more look at Seibert.