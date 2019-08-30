Browns' Austin Seibert: Perfect in finale
Seibert made both of his field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks in Thursday's preseason Week 4 win over the Lions.
It was a surprise to see Seibert handling the kicking chores as head coach Freddie Kitchens planned to let Greg Joseph have that role Thursday. Kitchens went off script and let the rookie Seibert build on the momentum of last week's game against the Buccaneers in which he went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts. Perhaps Kitchens knows what to expect from the incumbent Joseph and wanted to get one more look at Seibert.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...