Browns' Austin Seibert: Perfect in Week 3 loss
Seibert was 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams in Week 3.
The Browns offense reached the red zone four times and managed just one touchdown, affording Seibert with a pair of short field goals, one from 23 yards and another from 35. The Browns fourth red zone trip was on the final drive of the game, and a field goal was not an option. Cleveland has scored touchdowns four times in eight trips to the red zone, a percentage that can lead to a productive fantasy kicker.
