Seibert successfully converted all three of his field-goal attempts and two extra-point attempts in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets in Week 2.

Seibert made field goals from 23, 48 and 43 yards while the hyped Browns' offense was unable to pull away from the Jets. After underwhelming in Week 1, when he shanked an extra point before becoming irrelevant in a blowout loss to the Titans, this was a nice rebound for the rookie kicker.