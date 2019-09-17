Browns' Austin Seibert: Performs better Week 2
Seibert successfully converted all three of his field-goal attempts and two extra-point attempts in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets in Week 2.
Seibert made field goals from 23, 48 and 43 yards while the hyped Browns' offense was unable to pull away from the Jets. After underwhelming in Week 1, when he shanked an extra point before becoming irrelevant in a blowout loss to the Titans, this was a nice rebound for the rookie kicker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 2 including top waiver adds,...
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Best Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Changes in air
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3