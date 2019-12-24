Seibert converted his lone field-goal attempt and missed his only extra-point try in Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens in Week 16.

After missing an extra point wide left in the second quarter, Seibert nailed a 47-yards field goal in the third quarter. The Browns scored one touchdown after that, but head coach Freddie Kitchens eschewed the kicking point and went for a two-point conversion that failed. With the field goal, the rookie kicker reached the 100-point mark, which ranks him 15th among placekickers.