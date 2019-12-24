Browns' Austin Seibert: Quiet in Week 16 loss
Seibert converted his lone field-goal attempt and missed his only extra-point try in Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens in Week 16.
After missing an extra point wide left in the second quarter, Seibert nailed a 47-yards field goal in the third quarter. The Browns scored one touchdown after that, but head coach Freddie Kitchens eschewed the kicking point and went for a two-point conversion that failed. With the field goal, the rookie kicker reached the 100-point mark, which ranks him 15th among placekickers.
More News
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Misses fourth FGA•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Shows leg in Week 14 win•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Scores seven points in loss•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Rides productive offense in Week 12•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Has first FG misses of season•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Misses long extra point•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.
-
Top Week 17 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...