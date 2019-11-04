Seibert converted all four of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick for 13 points in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.

Cleveland's red-zone offense was once again shaky, scoring just one touchdown in five trips and settling for field goals three times. Seibert connected on kicks from 30, 27 and 30 yards, while he added a fourth from 39 yards on a drive that did not reach the red zone. The rookie has made all 14 of his tries this season, but he hasn't had many opportunities for additional scoring. The Browns under-performing offense not only bogs down in the red zone, it ranks 25th overall with 16 touchdowns. Seibert's attempted just 14 extra-points (12 conversions).