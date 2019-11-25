Browns' Austin Seibert: Rides productive offense in Week 12
Seibert made two of three field-goal attempts and five extra-point kicks for 11 points in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Dolphins in Week 12.
Cleveland's offense has sputtered for much of the season, but it was in top form against the lowly Dolphins, scoring on seven of its 10 possessions (not counting a last-minute kneel-down). Seibert went along for the ride, posting his second-highest point total of the season. His lone miss was a 46-yard field-goal attempt that he pushed wide right, which was his third straight miss, before he converted kicks from 40 and 26 yards. The rookie now ranks 13th among placekickers with 75 points through 11 games.
