Seibert made one of two extra-point kicks in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans in Week 1.

Seibert set the tone for an ugly home loss for the Browns, who scored a touchdown on their first drive only to watch their rookie kicker miss the extra point. He won the kicking job with a strong finish to the preseason but missed his first kick in a real NFL game. The Browns have more to clean up than their kicking game. They may be able to clean up the mistakes -- three interceptions and 18 penalties -- but Seibert's shaky preseason and extra-point miss in Week 1 do not inspire confidence at this point.