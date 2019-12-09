Seibert made two of two field-goal attempts and three of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals in Week 14.

Seibert entered the game with one unsuccessful attempt from beyond the 50, but he proved his leg on a 53-yard conversion in the third quarter that gave Cleveland an eight-point lead. He later added insurance with a 31-yarder. Showing the leg to hit from outside the 50 -- it had plenty of distance and was straight down the middle -- was the rookie's final box to check. Seibert continues to chug along, making 88 percent (22 of 25) of his field-goal tries and ranking 12th among kickers with 91 points.