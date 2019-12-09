Browns' Austin Seibert: Shows leg in Week 14 win
Seibert made two of two field-goal attempts and three of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals in Week 14.
Seibert entered the game with one unsuccessful attempt from beyond the 50, but he proved his leg on a 53-yard conversion in the third quarter that gave Cleveland an eight-point lead. He later added insurance with a 31-yarder. Showing the leg to hit from outside the 50 -- it had plenty of distance and was straight down the middle -- was the rookie's final box to check. Seibert continues to chug along, making 88 percent (22 of 25) of his field-goal tries and ranking 12th among kickers with 91 points.
More News
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Scores seven points in loss•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Rides productive offense in Week 12•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Has first FG misses of season•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Misses long extra point•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Remains perfect•
-
Browns' Austin Seibert: Makes all kicks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...