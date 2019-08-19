Seibert missed three field-goal attempts during Monday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Seibert has put together a rough training camp and is not a lock for the starting gig in Cleveland despite his fifth-round draft pedigree. Interim kicker Greg Joseph hasn't shown well either, having struggled with accuracy in practice and missing a kick in each of the Browns' preseason games. It doesn't appear that the Browns currently intend to add another kicker to the roster, but it remains to be seen whether Seibert or Joseph will start Week 1.

