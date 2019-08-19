Browns' Austin Seibert: Struggles continue
Seibert missed three field-goal attempts during Monday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Seibert has put together a rough training camp and is not a lock for the starting gig in Cleveland despite his fifth-round draft pedigree. Interim kicker Greg Joseph hasn't shown well either, having struggled with accuracy in practice and missing a kick in each of the Browns' preseason games. It doesn't appear that the Browns currently intend to add another kicker to the roster, but it remains to be seen whether Seibert or Joseph will start Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...