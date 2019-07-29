Seibert went 1-for-5 on field-goal attempts during Sunday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Seibert also endured a rough offseason program, so his early impressions certainly leave something to be desired. The 22-year-old was drafted in the fifth-round of April's draft, but if he doesn't show some improvement soon he figures to start falling behind Greg Joseph in the competition for the kicking job.

