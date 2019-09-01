Seibert made the Browns roster, beating out incumbent Greg Joseph or the placekicking job.

Seibert, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019, separated himself from Joseph over the final two preseason games, connecting on all eight of his kicks. He overcame doldrums early in camp, twice making 1-of-4 field-goal attempts in drills and missing kicks of 37 and 40 yards later in camp. The rookie out of Oklahoma will open the season as the kicker unless the Browns find a better option on the waiver wire.

