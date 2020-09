The Browns signed Cody Parkey to the practice squad, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports, adding insurance for Seibert.

Parkey kicked for the Browns in 2016, successfully executing 20-of-25 field-goal attempts, including a long of 51 yards, and 20-of-21 extra-point kicks. He has a stronger leg than Seibert, who missed four of 14 kicks beyond the 40-yard-line and five extra-point kicks in 2019.