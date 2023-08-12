Watkins caught six of eight targets for 71 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Commanders.

Watkins, who had a touchdown catch in last week's Hall of Fame Game, has made a quick impression after signing with the Browns just before the start of training camp. He was not on the field with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, and he's competing with several receivers for a longshot bid to make the roster. However, with Elijah Moore (ribs) joining Marquise Goodwin (illness) and Jaelon Darden (leg) on the sidelines, there could be an opening if he continues to make plays.