Watkins caught seven of 14 targets for a team-high 139 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Watkins, a free agent added to the preseason roster days before the Browns set out for the Greenbriar to open training camp, has been the team's best receiver through three preseason games (including the Hall of Fame Game). He's significantly outplayed both David Bell and Anthony Schwartz -- both draft picks -- and is getting reps with injuries to Marquise Goodwin (illness), Elijah Moore (ribs) and Jaelon Darden (leg). Added to that list is Jakeem Grant who has yet to play in a game as he's being brought back slowly from an Achilles injury. There's still some time left in camp for roster tinkering, but Watkins' turn as the preseason star among the wideout group has improved his chances.