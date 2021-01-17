Goodson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's AFC divisional-round game against the Chiefs.
Goodson piled up a career-high 91 tackles during the regular season, and he added a season-high 10 stops in the wild-card win over the Steelers. The fifth-year pro is slated to start at middle linebacker in Sunday's playoff game.
