Goodson (personal) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Goodson was away from the team for personal reasons, but it appears he'll be ready for Sunday's game versus the Ravens. Although he missed a good chunk of training camp, if Goodson practices all week, his snap count shouldn't be affected much. The 27-year-old is lined up as the team's starting middle linebacker to start the season, so he's an intriguing IDP play after recording 37 tackles on 257 defensive snaps with the Packers last year.