Browns' B.J. Goodson: Heading to Cleveland
Goodson agreed to terms Wednesday on a contract with the Browns, Tom Pelissero reports.
Goodson will immediately slot into the Browns' starting middle linebacker role, with Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey having parted ways with the team. He notched 37 tackles (23 solo) across 15 regular-season games with the Packers last season in a limited role (nine starts), but it's possible that he could be called upon to handle more substantial duties with Cleveland.
