Goodson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's AFC divisional-round matchup in Kansas City, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Goodson injured his shoulder during last weekend's wild-card win over Pittsburgh, in which he notched a season-high 10 tackles (eight solo). Jacob Phillips will stand to handle an increased role on defense during Sunday's must-win contest if Goodson can't go.
More News
-
Browns' B.J. Goodson: Hurts shoulder against Pittsburgh•
-
Browns' B.J. Goodson: Activated from COVID list•
-
Browns' B.J. Goodson: Tests positive for coronavirus•
-
Browns' B.J. Goodson: Shifts to COVID-19 list•
-
Browns' B.J. Goodson: Registers seven tackles in Week 10•
-
Browns' B.J. Goodson: Records second pick•