Goodson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's AFC divisional-round matchup in Kansas City, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Goodson injured his shoulder during last weekend's wild-card win over Pittsburgh, in which he notched a season-high 10 tackles (eight solo). Jacob Phillips will stand to handle an increased role on defense during Sunday's must-win contest if Goodson can't go.

