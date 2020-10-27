Goodson had seven tackles and an interception in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals.

Goodson's second interception of the season stopped the Bengals in the red zone on the game's opening drive when Cincinnati got as far as the Browns' 2-yard line. The seven tackles gives him 52 for the season, within nine of his career-high 61 stops set in 2018. Despite the positive contributions, however, Goodson graded out at replacement level (46.1), according to Pro Football Focus' metrics, Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.