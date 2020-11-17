Goodson collected seven total tackles during Sunday's 10-7 win against the Texans.
Goodson has started all nine of his appearances during his debut campaign with the Browns, thus far recording 65 tackles, three pass deflections, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and half a sack. The Clemson product's tackle total is already a new career high with seven games still remaining on the regular-season slate. Upcoming next is a matchup with Philadelphia's 24th-ranked scoring offense, as Goodson and the Browns try to push to a 7-3 mark.