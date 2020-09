Goodson led the Browns with nine tackles and played 49 snaps (83 percent) in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

There was roster churn at linebacker during the offseason and Mack Wilson's knee injury created more uncertainty. Those developments led to Goodson moving into a prominent role as the team's starter at middle linebacker. His previous career high in tackles was 61 in 15 games with the Giants in 2018, and Goodson could blow that away with a full season as a starter in 2020.