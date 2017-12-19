Browns' B.W. Webb: Signs with Cleveland
The Browns signed Webb to a contract Tuesday.
A fifth-year veteran, Webb has yet to make his 2017 debut after being waived by the Bears during training camp. Webb will provide some experience to a defensive backfield that lost starting strong safety Derrick Kindred (wrist) for the season, but he may not be called upon for significant snaps over the Browns' final two contests.
