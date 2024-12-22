Zappe will serve as the Browns' backup quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday.

Jameis Winston is serving as the Browns' emergency third-string quarterback Sunday due to a right shoulder injury, which leaves Zappe as Cleveland's QB2 behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Zappe appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Patriots in 2023, completing 59.9 percent of his passes for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 17 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown. Zappe could revert to the emergency quarterback for Week 17 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 29 if Winston is healthy.